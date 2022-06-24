Heartland Coca Cola Bottling Company

(heartland Coca Cola)

At Heartland, our culture is built around putting people ﬁrst. We produce, sell, and distribute the highest quality and best tasting beverages in the world by honoring the principle of “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”

At our Lenexa, Kansas production facility we are holding a hiring event June 30th from 10am to 2pm. Join us for on the spot interviews! Pay is $20.50 and up depending on role.

At our Lenexa, Kansas distribution center we are hiring 3rd shift warehouse order builders, and Class A CDL Drivers.

Work closer to home by working as a merchandiser, stocking shelves with product in retail stores across the Kansas City Metro area.

For more information, and to apply check out http://www.heartlandcocacola.com/careers/

(Heartland Coca Cola Hiring Flyer)

