Denver Nuggets select Christian Braun with 21st pick
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Christian Braun is the second Kansas Jayhawk player to be selected in the 2022 NBA Draft.
He was selected 21st by the Denver Nuggets.
Braun was a two-year starter for the Jayhawks and was an impact player for KU on their run to the National Championship.
The 6′6″ guard was named to the Big 12 All-Tournament Team and NCAA Tournament All-Midwest Region team.
Braun was 2018-19 Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Kansas and a two-time all-state selection.
He finished his high school career with 1,074 points and was a member of three straight Kansas 6A state championship teams while at Blue Valley Northwest.
