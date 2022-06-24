Aging & Style
Denver Nuggets select Christian Braun with 21st pick

Kansas guard Christian Braun (2) takes part of the net after a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. Kansas won 72-69. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Nick Sloan and Adam Orduna
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Christian Braun is the second Kansas Jayhawk player to be selected in the 2022 NBA Draft.

He was selected 21st by the Denver Nuggets.

Braun was a two-year starter for the Jayhawks and was an impact player for KU on their run to the National Championship.

The 6′6″ guard was named to the Big 12 All-Tournament Team and NCAA Tournament All-Midwest Region team.

Braun was 2018-19 Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Kansas and a two-time all-state selection.

He finished his high school career with 1,074 points and was a member of three straight Kansas 6A state championship teams while at Blue Valley Northwest.

