Denver Nuggets select Christian Braun with 21st pick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Christian Braun is the second Kansas Jayhawk player to be selected in the 2022 NBA Draft.

He was selected 21st by the Denver Nuggets.

Braun was a two-year starter for the Jayhawks and was an impact player for KU on their run to the National Championship.

The 6′6″ guard was named to the Big 12 All-Tournament Team and NCAA Tournament All-Midwest Region team.

Braun was 2018-19 Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Kansas and a two-time all-state selection.

He finished his high school career with 1,074 points and was a member of three straight Kansas 6A state championship teams while at Blue Valley Northwest.

