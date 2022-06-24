Aging & Style
BLOG: Roe v. Wade overturned, how Kansas and Missouri politicians are reacting

A celebration outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Washington. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years — a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases.(AP Photo/Steve Helber)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade Friday morning, the outcome of which is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

Several Missouri and Kansas lawmakers took to social media after the announcement was made:

ALSO READ: AG Eric Schmitt signs opinion effectively ending abortion in Missouri
ALSO READ: Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion

