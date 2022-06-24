(BenEKeith Logo)

Now hiring Shuttle Driver Doubles

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES including the following. Other duties may be assigned.

Represent Ben E. Keith Co. with professionalism, maintaining a positive attitude and following dress code

Perform duties by following the Company’s safety standards and wearing the proper safety equipment

Delivery of equipment and product along assigned routes consisting of multiple combinations of vehicles with various levels of difficulty

Unload all returned products and place them in appropriate areas assigned by management

Responsible for transporting route bags and route documentation to the Oklahoma City office; including the security and verification of all

Daily communication to transportation department regarding specific equipment that is being returned

Maintain timely delivery of equipment to each location

Responsible for restacking of pallets that fall during transitions

Responsible for interior and exterior washing and cleaning of trailers

Immediately communicate problems with Supervisor by phone

Obey traffic laws and follow established traffic and transportation procedures

Inspect and maintain vehicle supplies and equipment, such as gas, oil, water, tires, lights and brakes in order to ensure that vehicles are in proper working condition

Report any mechanical problems encountered with vehicles

Maintain records such vehicle logs, records of cargo or billing statements in accordance with regulations

Read maps and follow written and verbal geographic directions

Report delays, accidents or other traffic and transportation situations to bases

May be required to run delivery routes

QUALIFICATIONS

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Commitment to Ben E. Keith company principles and standards

Knowledge of principles and processes for providing customer service, including needs assessment and meeting quality standards for services

Ability to speak to convey information effectively

Ability to relate to all types of people and levels in and outside the organization, employing social perceptiveness, active listening skills and adjusting actions and style of communication when appropriate to ensure effectiveness

Ability to prioritize multiple projects, assignments and tasks, monitoring use of time and appropriately using equipment, facilities and materials and to provide timely and quality responses

Ability to read and interpret documents such as safety rules, operating and maintenance instructions, and procedure manuals. Ability to write routine reports and correspondence. Ability to add, subtract, multiply, and divide in all units of measure, using whole numbers, common fractions, and decimals

EDUCATION and/or EXPERIENCE

High school diploma or general education degree (GED); one year or more related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Valid Class A or B CDL driver’s license required

PHYSICAL DEMANDS

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to use hands to finger, handle, or feel; reach with hands and arms; and talk or hear. The employee frequently is required to sit, stand; walk; and stoop, kneel, crouch or crawl. The employee is occasionally required to climb or balance. The employee must regularly lift and/or move up to fifty (50) pounds, frequently lift and/or move up to ninety (90) pounds, and frequently push or pull three-hundred (300) pounds. Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision, distance vision, color vision, peripheral vision, depth perception, and ability to adjust focus.

The employee must have the ability to work in changing temperature zones.

Also hiring Delivery Driver DOT

Job Description:

The purpose of the RSA – DOT is to guarantee customer satisfaction with the timely and accurate delivery of BEK products to customer locations.

Perform product deliveries along assigned routes, and other related duties to guarantee customer satisfaction.

Follow BEK transportation policies and procedures to ensure compliance with safety guidelines.

Complete administrative tasks and related paperwork to guarantee the efficiency of transportation operations.

Perform product deliveries along assigned routes, and other related duties to guarantee customer satisfaction.

Inspect vehicle equipment and supplies, such as tires, lights, brakes, gas, oil, and water, and request service and repairs as needed.

Assemble orders for timely delivery to customer businesses, ensuring accurate delivery windows for each route stop.

Place delivered products in various assigned storage locations at each route stop according to customer requests.

Maintain accuracy of delivered product with no damage due to mishandling.

Immediately communicate problems to the Transportation Supervisor by phone.

Read maps and follow written and verbal geographic directions.

Manage multiple assignments and tasks, ensuring appropriate use of time, equipment, and materials.

Follow BEK transportation policies and procedures to ensure compliance with safety guidelines.

Comply with traffic laws and obey transportation and traffic procedures.

Follow transportation policies, DOT regulations, food/personal safety regulations, and company policies and procedures for personnel.

Remain DOT compliant and aware of DOT changes in guidelines.

Ensure conformance with BEK standards for professional appearance, conduct, and training requirements.

Complete administrative tasks and related paperwork to guarantee the efficiency of transportation operations.

Review customer invoices to determine items to be moved, gathered, distributed, and delivered.

Report mechanical problems, delays, accidents or other traffic situations to base location as needed.

Turn in receipts and monies received from customer deliveries.

Maintain records, including vehicle logs, cargo and/or billing statements in accordance with BEK policies.

Knowledge and Experience:

High school diploma or GED

Must know and adhere to Department of Transportation (DOT) and Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations

At least 1 year of route driving experience required

DOT certification required

Valid State Class A CDL license required

Basic math skills required

Ability to understand and enforce regulatory guidelines

Knowledge of customer service principles and quality standards

Ability to use Microsoft Office and learn new applications/proprietary software

Ability to perform repetitive lifting of 50 lbs.

Skills & Attributes :

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Strong interpersonal skills with multiple levels of organization

Self-motivated

Innovative problem solver

Customer Focused

Excellent relationship management and interpersonal skills

Detail-oriented; prioritization

Active listening skills

Independent thinking/decision-making skills

Commitment to Ben E. Keith Company principles and standards

Ben E. Keith (BEK) Company is one of the largest food and beverage distributors in the United States. We are a family-owned business with a long-standing heritage of supporting the diverse communities which we live and work. Our competitive employee benefits provide health and financial protection to our employees and their families.

Medical, Dental, Vision, Life Insurance

Short and Long Term Disability

401K with matching contribution

Profit Sharing Plan (100% company paid)

Employee Assistance Program, Wellness Programs

Educational Assistance Program

Paid Vacation

We have sought to create an environment in which the contributions of each employee at Ben E. Keith are fully valued. This means more than simply treating one another with respect; it also means giving full consideration to how all our people who have many diverse racial, cultural, and social backgrounds can positively impact the quality of the decisions we make about our business.

Here at Ben E. Keith we recognize that our workforce reflects the increasingly diverse nature of our society, and we want to do all we can to take advantage of that diversity with both our external and internal customers. We believe our differences are also our strengths, and we want to do all we can to use those strengths to find more creative solutions for the business challenges we face.

Ben E. Keith is an equal employment opportunity, affirmative action employer. VEVRAA Federal Contractor

Minorities/Females/Veterans/Disabled

