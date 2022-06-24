August ballot to decide abortion’s fate in Kansas. Here is an explainer.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court decision in 1973 has been overturned. In turn, it gives each state the power to either allow or deny a woman’s choice for an abortion.

Missouri’s trigger ban has taken effect after it was signed off by Attorney General Eric Schmitt Friday morning.

Currently, the Kansas constitution allows abortions. But on August 2, Kansas voters will decide on whether to amend the state constitution and add a provision that does not guarantee access to abortion.

On the primary election ballot, voters will be asked to vote either:

YES , which supports amending the Kansas constitution to state, that nothing in the state constitution creates a right to abortion or requires government funding for abortion and that the state legislature has the authority to pass laws regarding abortion, or

NO, which opposes amending the Kansas constitution, thereby maintaining the legal precedent established in Hodes & Nauser v. Schmidt, that there is a right to abortions in the Kansas Bill of Rights.

In order to vote, Kansans must be registered to vote by July 12.

