AG Eric Schmitt signs opinion effectively ending abortion in Missouri

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that he had signed an opinion effectively...
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that he had signed an opinion effectively banning abortion in the state.
By Greg Dailey
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt released a statement Friday morning that the Show-Me State was the first in the country to “effectively end abortion.”

The attorney general signed an opinion minutes after the Supreme Court of the United States ruling that Roe v. Wade had been overturned.

“This is a monumental day for the sanctity of life,” Schmitt tweeted.

House Bill 126, passed in the Missouri General Assembly in 2019, was signed to trigger a ban on abortions in the state once SCOTUS overturned Roe v. Wade, and then after Missouri’s governor or attorney general certified it.

And Schmitt did just that Friday morning, making abortions illegal in the state of Missouri.

