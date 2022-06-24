Aging & Style
63-year-old KCMO woman with dementia goes missing overnight

Demetria L. Milligan, 63, went missing overnight in southeast Kansas City.
Demetria L. Milligan, 63, went missing overnight in southeast Kansas City.(Kansas City Police Department)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:46 AM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 63-year-old woman with dementia who went missing overnight from a home in southeast Kansas City.

Demetria L. Milligan, a 5-foot-7, 120-pound Black woman, was last seen Friday morning around 3 a.m. at a home on Loma Vista Drive just west of Blue Ridge Boulevard. She was wearing a zebra-print matching pajama set, a black stocking cap and white shoes. Kansas City police said she has medical conditions that require medication.

If anyone knows where Milligan is or has seen her, they are asked to contact the Kansas City Police Department Sex Crimes Unit at 816-234-5230.

