While gas prices level off, diesel fuel hits record high Thursday in Kansas

The average price for diesel fuel reached a record high of $5.37 per gallon Thursday in Kansas, according to AAA. The Amoco station at S.W. 6th and Fairlawn was selling diesel fuel for $5.29 per gallon on Thursday morning, eight cents below the state average.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While unleaded gas prices have leveled off in recent days, the price for diesel fuel in Kansas continues to rise.

According to AAA, the average price for diesel fuel reached a record high of $5.37 per gallon Thursday in Kansas.

In Topeka, diesel fuel prices mid-morning Thursday ranged about 20 cents at several stations.

An Amoco station and a Valero station near S.W. 6th and Fairlawn Road on the city’s west side were selling diesel fuel for $5.29 per gallon.

That mark was below the credit-car price of $5.53 per gallon at the Love’s Travel Center, 1811 N.W. Brickyard Road, which was selling diesel fuel for $5.48 per gallon for cash-paying customers.

The national average for a gallon of diesel fuel on Thursday morning was $5.80 per gallon, just a penny below the record of $5.81 set on June 19.

The national average for diesel was up two cents from the $5.78 of a week ago, up 25 cents from the $5.55 of a month ago and up $2.58 over the $3.22 of a year ago.

Meanwhile, AAA says the national average for a gallon of unleaded gas was $4.94 per gallon on Thursday. That’s cents cheaper than the $5.00 of a week ago, but 35 cents higher than the $4.59 of a month ago, A year ago, the national average for unleaded gas was $3.07 per gallon.

Unleaded fuel in Kansas on Thursday averaged $4.62 per gallon, down a penny from the $4.63 on Wednesday; down five cents from the $4.67 ofd a week ago but up 58 cents from the $4.04 of a month ago. The average cost for a gallon of unleaded fuel in Kansas a year ago was $2.83 per gallon, $1.79 cheaper than Thursday’s price, according to AAA.

In Topeka, unleaded fuel prices on Thursday ranged from $4.46 to $4.69 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.com.

