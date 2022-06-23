Aging & Style
Two former KU stars will once again hit the court together

Sherron Collins at his jersey retirement ceremony
Sherron Collins at his jersey retirement ceremony
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former KU star Sherron Collins is already adding to his coaching staff for the upcoming year.

Collins was announced as the new head coach on June 8 at Free State High School.

Collins will be hiring his former teammate at Kansas Tyshawn Taylor to his staff.

Taylor was a four star prospect in 2008 and stayed with the Jayhawks until 2012.

Taylor was a first team All-Big 12 pick and third team All-American in 2012 where he averaged over 16 points and nearly five assists a game.

He also went on to be drafted by the Nets in 2012.

