Smithville officer helps ducks cross road, then arrests driver for marijuana
SMITHVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - A Smithville police officer who was helping some ducks cross the road ended up arresting a driver after noticing the “strong odor of marijuana” coming from a vehicle that had pulled up behind the patrol car.
According to the police department, the officer was on patrol earlier this month when a mother duck and her babies were spotted trying to cross 169 Highway.
The officer activated the lights to help them cross, but the ducks changed their mind.
While making sure that the winged family made it to the tree line safely, a vehicle pulled over behind the patrol car.
The officer decided to check on the driver and make sure everything was alright, but then smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle.
The driver was “not in legal possession of the marijuana,” the police department said, so “it was seized and the driver held responsible.”
The police department wants to remind people that marijuana is still illegal to possess if one does not have a medical marijuana card. Even if someone does have such a card, the police department wants to remind people never to “drive while under the influence of a drug, legal or illegal.”
