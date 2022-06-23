Aging & Style
Select Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations offering free pediatric COVID-19 vaccines

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Select Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations are offering free COVID-19 vaccines to children 3 years of age and older.

The vaccines are available by appointment only. Visit hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy/covid-vaccine to schedule an appointment.

A parent or legal guardian must be present in order for the child to receive the vaccination.

For more details about the recently-authorized vaccines, visit this page and scroll down: hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy/covid-vaccine

