Raytown residents asked for public comment on whether city should allow miniature goats

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Horses, chickens, and potbellied pigs are permitted within the city limits of Raytown. Miniature goats are not — but should they be?

That is the question posed to residents by the city of Raytown, and the community will be able to provide public comment on whether miniature goats should be allowed.

All public comments will be presented to the Planning & Zoning Commission during a July 7 discussion session, the city stated in a release.

The meeting will be held at City Hall, from 7-8:15 p.m.

Public comments can be submitted in any of the following ways:

Electronically: Send an email to Chris Gilbert, chrisg@raytown.mo.us and include “miniature goats” in the subject line.

By mail to: Raytown Planning & Zoning Commission, Attn: Chris Gilbert, 10000 E. 59th St., Raytown, MO 64133

In-person: Written comments may be delivered in person to the Administration Office in City Hall during regular hours M-F 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. 10000 E. 59th St.

To read the draft ordinance allowing miniature goats, click here.

