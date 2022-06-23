Aging & Style
Police: Overland Park shooting of 87-year-old couple suspected as murder-suicide

By KCTV5 Staff and Nathan Vickers
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Police Department has confirmed that two people have died following a shooting Thursday morning in the 8400 block of England Street.

Police stated officers received a call after 9 a.m. from Frank Mayfield that someone had been shot. When law enforcement arrived at his house, they found him and his wife Donna dead.

It is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Both Frank and Donna Mayfield were 87 years old.

Relatives told KCTV5 News that she had been receiving healthcare care at home. Police previously said she had been on hospice care, but the relatives said that was not the case.

Neighbors described the Mayfields as kind and sweet but acknowledged that both had suffered from recent health problems. Some said they had been checking on them regularly but had not suspected any severe mental health issues.

One neighbor, Jack Schroeder, said he had called Frank a few weeks ago to catch up.

“There was no indication of any problem there at all,” Schroeder said. “A month ago, he was just fine. It’s really a shocker.”

Family members came to the house in the afternoon and met with an investigator. They declined an interview but said they were shocked and saddened by the incident.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8730 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

