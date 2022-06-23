Police: Overland Park shooting of 87-year-old couple suspected as murder-suicide
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Police Department has confirmed that two people have died following a shooting Thursday morning in the 8400 block of England Street.
Police stated the two involved were a husband and wife, and that the wife was on hospice care. Both were 87 years old.
It is being investigated as a murder-suicide.
Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
