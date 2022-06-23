Aging & Style
One dead following crash in KCK that involved an ATV

Police lights
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) --- One person has died following a crash on Shawnee Drive in the Turner area of KCK.

Police say Shawnee Drive is closed between Locust and W. 47th Street and will be closed for “several hours.”

The crash involved a car and an ATV. Two adults were riding the ATV when the car struck them.

One person was declared dead on scene and a second has been hospitalized.

The driver of the car remained on scene following the crash.

There’s no immediate information about the victim of the crash.

