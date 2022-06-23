New shortage of feminine products; a Kansas City nonprofit is trying to help

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For weeks, the country has dealt with a new shortage – feminine products.

According to experts, supply chain issues related to cotton and plastic are part of the problem, and it’s now affecting Kansas City.

Just as with gas and groceries, feminine products are being hit with inflation. Jessica McClellan, founder of the non-profit Giving Hope & Help said affordable feminine products are already hard enough to access.

“Pricing is the problem. In the city there’s no Walmart , there’s no larger chain stores so people are pushed to go to the pharmacies and stores where the prices are naturally higher.”

Data from Bloomberg shows the cost of tampons is up 10 percent from last year.

While people who menstruate cannot wait for things to change, there are solutions locally.

McClellan’s organization addresses period poverty. For years, she’s collected and received period product donations. They’re given to domestic violence shelters and even sent internationally.

According to McClellan, requests for free products are available for anyone who needs them during this shortage. She also hosts a monthly free period pantry, every first Saturday. It will return in August. The pantry is located at St. Paul AME Zion Church in KCK.

You find more information on requesting products and Giving Hope & Help here.

