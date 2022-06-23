Lenexa police trying to ID individuals last seen in stolen Honda del Sol

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lenexa Police Department is trying to identify two people who were the ones last seen in a stolen sports car.

Police said the Honda Del Sol was stolen out of Lenexa last week and was found in Kansas City, Missouri, the next day.

However, they want to identify the two people pictured because they were the last ones seen in the car.

If you know who they are, call Lenexa’s detectives at 913-825-8163.

The Honda del Sol was a sports car that was based on the Honda Civic. Del Sols were reportedly only produced from 1992 until 1998. In North America, production ended in 1997.

