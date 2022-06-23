KCPD looking for man who allegedly headbutted person on bus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is looking for a man who broke another man’s nose while on a KCATA bus.

According to the KCPD, a passenger told them that the man in the picture walked up to him on the afternoon of April 12, headbutted him, and broke his nose.

The suspect then ran away in an unknown direction.

This incident happened in the area of Bannister Road and Holmes Road in southern KCMO.

If you know who the suspect is, you are asked to call the KCPD’s Assault Squad at 816-234-5227. You can also email Det. Dawn Phipps with Assault Squad at dawn.phipps@kcpd.org.

