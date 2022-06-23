KCPD hopes to have women make 30 percent of workforce by 2030

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - “Currently, 15 percent of officers at KCPD are female, which goes with the national trend. We want to double that and have 30 by the year 2030.”

Standing in front of dozens of female police officers Thursday morning, Deputy Police Chief Karen True announced the Kansas City Police Department’s effort for a more inclusive and diverse workforce.

True said the department plans to host private listening sessions to gain insight on how KCPD can not only recruit new members but also retain them. She also cited the benefits to local public safety that would be achieved with more women in the department.

“Increasing representation of women in KCPD will not only provide more benefits and improvement to local public safety, in many cases, victims of sexual assault or even those child abuse victims prefer to speak to a woman officer,” True said. “But due to low representation, there may not be a woman available.”

“Our goal is to not only double women’s representation at the Kansas City Police Department but to ensure our Department’s culture and policies promote an inclusive and diverse workforce for everyone,” Interim Police Chief Joseph Mabin said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to hearing from the women in our Department, addressing the barriers they may face, and supporting the advancement of women in our Department.”

True cited obstacles for women entering law enforcement include a lack of childcare, shift work, and a lack of available resources and mentors.

“We are committed to solving these issues and hearing from our women officers and supporting them,” she said. “We also want to increase the ranks of leadership positions held by female officers on our department.”

