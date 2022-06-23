Aging & Style
KC man arrested after short chase through Brown County

Brown County deputies have the suspect in custody
Gary Williams Jr. (Brown County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Carter
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BROWN COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A 24-year-old Kansas City man was arrested following a short chase Wednesday evening in Brown County.

According to a report from the Brown County’s Sherriff’s office, a deputy attempted to pull over a speeding motorist at approximately 7:00 p.m. near Nighthawk, east of Horton, but the driver refused to stop.

The suspect was arrested without incident shortly after.

Officials say Gary Williams Jr. was arrested on charges of Felony Flee to Elude, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked, Illegal Registration and No Proof of Insurance. Over 8 grams of marijuana were also found in the vehicle.

