Kansas City Ballet to triple size of campus in Prairie Village

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Ballet’s south campus is going to triple its size to accommodate what directors say is a growing trend in popularity.

Yesterday, Executive Director Jeffery Bentley announced a $1.8 million expansion and renovation project at their building at 5328 W. 95th St. in Prairie Village.

It will increase the number of studios from two to four, and triple its square footage from 3,400 square feet to more than 10,000.

Bentley said they are excited to get things moving after years of working out the details.

He said it will give those searching for a career in the field more access nearby.

He doesn’t know of further plans for expanding other studios, but this needed to get done to help the young and old interested in their facilities.

Bentley said it’ll expand their plaza, parking, and ease of access.

They’ve raised the first half of the funds with donations from Sunderland and Stern foundations.

Kansas City Ballet School Director Grace Holmes said they need to keep up with the demand while giving people a safe place to exercise and learn new moves.

“At the moment, we only have room for classes for students - children mostly and the occasional adult class,” she said. “With the way that the community is growing in that community, in that area, we felt that we really needed to broaden our reach into the community.”

The current site will remain open throughout the renovations and the new space is expected to open in January.

