Gov. responds to President’s plea for states to provide gas relief amid tax holiday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has responded to President Joe Biden’s plea to states to suspend their own gas taxes amidst his federal gas tax holiday.

Gov. Kelly said Kansans are hurting because of the national spike in gas prices and that she has worked day and night to provide relief for inflation.

“I agree with Senator Moran, this is not an issue Washington, D.C. can simply slap a band-aid on and walk away from,” Gov. Kelly said. “We need real solutions that don’t rob states of funds we use to fix our highways and roads.”

“My approach to energy policy has always been focused on increasing all of America’s energy supply - including domestic supply of oil and gas,” Kelly concluded.

The Governor told 13 NEWS that she will do everything she can to save Kansans their hard-earned money.

“I’ve worked with both parties to axe the food tax and cut property taxes and have fought for tax relief for our teachers and veterans,” Kelly noted.

President Biden this week called for states to suspend their own gas taxes or provide similar relief to his national gas tax holiday. He said state gas taxes run an average of $0.30 per gallon.

