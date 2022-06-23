Firefighter dies following fire in Pleasanton, Kansas

LINN COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - We have now learned Linn County firefighter Joshua Haynes has died after he was critically injured while responding to a fire earlier this week.

The passing of Josh Haynes is just devastating for this rural Linn County community.

A number of people have already put up black and red ribbons to show their love and support for the family.

“He’s a hometown boy,” says Lynnae Sullins, a family friend.

Anyone you talk to in the small Pleasanton community will say the name Josh Haynes means something.

“He’s just always been involved in the community,” says Sullins.

He was a community servant, even up until his untimely death.

Fire officials say that Haynes was responding to a fire at a local chiropractor late Monday.

They say Haynes was one of the first firefighters to enter the building with the hose line and somehow fell backward.

Haynes was transported with critical injuries to a hospital in the Kansas City area, where he fought for his life.

“We have a great community that comes together,” says Sullins. “We’ve had several tragedies in the past years where the communities come together and, with this one, it has hit close to home again.”

Sadly, Haynes passed away today. He leaves behind a family, including four children. and a community and fire department who truly loved him until the very end.

“He will be very missed in this community,” says Sullins.

ATF officials are still working to learn the cause of that fire.

