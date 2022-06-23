Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

3 injured in crash at Shawnee Mission Parkway & Pflumm

Three people were injured in a crash in Shawnee on Wednesday night.
Three people were injured in a crash in Shawnee on Wednesday night.(KCTV5 News)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - Three people were injured in a crash Wednesday night in Shawnee, Kansas.

At least three cars were involved in the wreck, which was reported at 9:17 p.m. It happened at Shawnee Mission Parkway and Pflumm Road.

One car flipped over.

Three people were injured in the crash and are listed as being in stable condition.

There’s no immediate word of how the crash happened.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police lights
One dead following crash in KCK that involved an ATV
The Linn County, Kansas, firefighter airlifted to the University of Kansas Medical Center for...
Linn County firefighter critically injured in fire dies from injuries
A doctor in Oak Grove is under a federal investigation. FBI agents raided the offices of Dr....
FBI agents raid Oak Grove doctor’s office
A local high school teacher has been named a quarterfinalist for next year’s Music Educator...
What's Good: Local teacher nominated for Grammy award
For the first time since KC RiverFest began 19 years ago, it will not be at Berkley Riverfront...
New location announced for Kansas City’s Independence Day weekend fireworks