3 injured in crash at Shawnee Mission Parkway & Pflumm

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - Three people were injured in a crash Wednesday night in Shawnee, Kansas.

At least three cars were involved in the wreck, which was reported at 9:17 p.m. It happened at Shawnee Mission Parkway and Pflumm Road.

One car flipped over.

Three people were injured in the crash and are listed as being in stable condition.

There’s no immediate word of how the crash happened.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.