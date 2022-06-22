Aging & Style
Unified Government wants you to name its new pothole patcher


The Unified Government’s Public Works Department announced the arrival of a new pothole patching vehicle(Wyandotte County Public Works)
By Jackson Hicks
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Patchy? Smooth Operator? Super Patch? The choice is yours.

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County shared that the public works department received a new spray pothole patcher to help patch potholes on county streets in as little as two minutes.

The new device can be used by a single person, unlike pervious machines that required multiple people in a crew.

The Unified Government is asking for the public’s help in naming the new machine. Voters can choose from four names:

  • WyCo Wonder
  • Super Patch
  • Smooth Operator
  • Patchy

The poll is open until July 1 at 5 p.m.

You can vote by clicking here or visiting the Unified Government’s website.

