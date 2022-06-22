Aging & Style
Police: Man removes ankle monitor before stealing over $80K from St. Louis County banks

Prosecutors charged 39-year-old Walter Hopson, of Florissant, Tuesday with robbery and stealing from a financial institution. He is being held on a $100.000 bond.(St. Louis County Police)
By Nicole Sanders
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 39-year-old man stole about $87,000 during two robberies at St. Louis County banks in May, police said.

Prosecutors charged 39-year-old Walter Hopson, of Florissant, Tuesday with robbery and stealing from a financial institution. He is being held on a $100.000 bond.

On May 7, Hopson allegedly threatened a bank clerk at the US Bank on Larimore Road to give him money while alluding that he had a gun. Police said Hopson stole approx. $12,000. Seven days later, Hopson order a clerk at the First Bank on North Highway 67 to fill a bag with money. After the bag was filled, the 39-year-old allegedly jumped over the bank counter and ordered staff to take him to the vault. Officials said he said he didn’t want to hurt anyone.

He then stole $75,000 from the bank.

Tips informed officers that Hopson left Missouri after the last robbery. Hopson allegedly removed his ankle monitor before the crimes.

While searching the suspect’s home. police found clothes and gloves that were used during the First Bank robbery.

