Linn County firefighter critically injured in fire dies from injuries

PLEASANTON, Kan. (KCTV) - The Linn County, Kansas, firefighter airlifted to the University of Kansas Medical Center for life-threatening injuries on Monday has passed away.

Firefighter Joshua Haynes died Wednesday afternoon. He leaves behind four children, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives stated.

He had responded to a blaze at the Carpenter Chiropractor Clinic in Pleasanton late Monday night and was injured while battling the fire, ATF said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.