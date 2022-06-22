Aging & Style
Linn County firefighter critically injured in fire dies from injuries

Firefighter Joshua Haynes died Wednesday afternoon, leaving behind three children.
Firefighter Joshua Haynes died Wednesday afternoon, leaving behind three children.(Bethany Fornelli)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLEASANTON, Kan. (KCTV) - The Linn County, Kansas, firefighter airlifted to the University of Kansas Medical Center for life-threatening injuries on Monday has passed away.

Firefighter Joshua Haynes died Wednesday afternoon. He leaves behind four children, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives stated.

He had responded to a blaze at the Carpenter Chiropractor Clinic in Pleasanton late Monday night and was injured while battling the fire, ATF said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

