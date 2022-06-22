Parson to sign bill exempting sales tax from 2026 World Cup tickets at Arrowhead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Those wishing to attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Arrowhead Stadium will not have to pay state and local taxes on tickets.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson has made arrangements to sign a Senate Bill into law that exempts such tickets.

Kansas City was selected as a host city for the World Cup on June 16, chosen as one of 11 U.S. cities/metropolitan areas to host the tournament.

Senate Bill 652, sponsored by State Sen. John Rizzo of Independence, will be signed by the governor at 2:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.