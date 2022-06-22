Marshall opposes federal control of cattle market with new amendment

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Marshall has opposed federal control of the cattle market with a new amendment to the Livestock Bill.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he expressed his concern about expanding the federal government’s control over U.S. cattle markets as he offered an amendment to strike market quotas for fed cattle from the Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act of 2022 on Wednesday, June 22.

“Transparency is the nectar of free enterprise and capitalism without competition creates opportunities for exploitation…I understand the frustrations of the Senators who authored and support this bill but, a market mandate is the wrong approach,” Sen. Marshall said. “It could cost cattle producers anywhere from $23 million to $249 million each year and 90% of those costs appear to be borne by cattlemen in Kansas and the Southern Plains States…While this is an attempt to regulate the packer, the result is actually additional regulation of the cattle producer. This will give the packer all the leverage to decide who gets the good deal and who gets the bad deal.”

While Marshall said he withdrew his amendment, he intends to re-offer it if the Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act reaches the Senate Floor for the full chamber’s consideration.

During a recent hearing on cattle markets, Marshall said he made his concerns with the consolidation of the cattle industry known.

In January 2022, the junior Senator said he introduced the Bona Fide Beef Branding Act which would help ranchers distinguish their products in the meat case at grocery stores around the nation. He said it would also direct the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture to eliminate the “Product of USA” meat label and instead create three new voluntary labels to address consumer confusion.

Marshall also said in July 2021 he helped introduce the Feed America by Incentivizing Rural Meat Packaging Act to ensure a level playing field for the nation’s cattlemen and to return to fair prices for both cattlemen and consumers. He said the FAIR Meat Packing Act creates two tax incentives to facilitate the creation of small- and mid-sized meat processing facilities which will allow cattle producers to compete for better prices in the marketplace.

