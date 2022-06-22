Man sentenced to 20 years for shooting, killing woman on Red Bridge Road in 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday for fatally shooting a woman in July 2020.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday that 39-year-old Glenn Darren Rucker will spend 20 years in prison for the death of Sharon Heifner-Douglas. Rucker was charged and convicted of second degree murder and armed criminal action. Both charges carry a 20 year sentence. The judge ruled the sentences will run concurrently.

According to court records, authorities located Heifner-Douglas in the roadway on July 1 of 2020 on Red Bridge Road. It was apparent she had been shot multiple times.

Witnesses told police the victim was on an ATV with her dog walking beside her when an SUV pulled up and shot at her. After locating the suspects car, police arrested Rucker and searched his car. A handgun was found inside the vehicle and shell casings from the homicide scene were confirmed to have been fired from that gun.

Rucker had also apparently called 911 the night of the shooting and told dispatch he shot a woman on her four-wheeler.

