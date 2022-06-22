KU’s Agbaji partners with Chiptole, has bowl named after him

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ahead of NBA Draft night Thursday, talk about the meal of a champion for Ochai Agbaji.

Agbaji posted to his Instagram that Chiptole has created the “Ochai Agbaji Bowl.”

It consists of white rice, brown rice, pollo asado, fresh tomato salsa, queso blanco, sour cream and cheese.

It will cost just under $10 dollars and it’s 1,000 calories.

