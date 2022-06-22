Aging & Style
Kelli Jo Bauer arrested at Overland Park Scheels, charged with felony theft

Kelli Jo Bauer.(Johnson County Sheriff's Office)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - An Overland Park woman was arrested at Scheels over the weekend and has been charged with felony theft, but this is not the first time she’s made local headlines for allegedly taking things that don’t belong to her.

Kelli Jo Bauer, now in her early 50s, was arrested at the Scheels in Overland Park on Saturday, June 18.

According to a record from the District Court of Johnson County, she has been charged with felony theft. She is accused to taking property with a value of at least $50 but less than $1,500.

She has posted bond, which was $5,000. She is set to appear in court the the end of the month.

If Bauer’s name and face look familiar to you, it is because we have reported about her stealing things in the past. You can read our previous coverage here:

Aug. 17, 2018 - Johnson County, Kansas, woman back in jail for stealing clothes

April 15, 2015 - Records reveal details from ‘high-end’ clothing thefts

April 2, 2015 - Woman arrested in large-scale theft investigation in Overland Park

In the 2015 case, she was accusing of using social media to advertise more than 1,000 pieces of women’s clothing as being for sale. Detectives found racks of high-end clothing and counterfeit purses when they raided her home. The authorities removed more than a dozen carloads-full of evidence over two days. Those items include everything from clothing to home goods. Some people posted on KCTV5′s Facebook page at the time and said they hoped their stolen goods were found as a result of that investigation.

In 2017, she pleaded guilty to stealing $100,000 worth of high-end clothing from area stores.

Then, in 2018, KCTV5 News reported that she had been caught taking about $300 worth of clothes from an Old Navy in Overland Park.

Additionally: “In 2007, Bauer was charged with two counts of felony theft that was dropped to a misdemeanor with a guilty plea in 2008 to criminal deprivation of property,” KCTV5 News reported in 2015. “She was again arrested for misdemeanor theft in 2013 and prosecutors obtained a conviction in that case when she pled guilty.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

