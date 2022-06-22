Aging & Style
KCMO gas station offering gas for $2.12

Weekend strikes on two major oil facilities in Saudi Arabia are expected to eventually impact domestic gas prices.(Pexels.com)
By Jackson Hicks
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local gas station is offering gas for more than $2 less than competitors. But only for a limited time.

The Fav Trip at 9500 Blue Ridge Boulevard in Kansas City will offer the gas discount from 2 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

The gas station says that the price is good for regular unleaded gas only, and no gas cans or RVs are allowed.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, cars are already lined up and waiting.

Gas for $2.12 on June 22nd from 2pm to 3pm at our Favtrip location on 9500 Blue Ridge Blvd Kansas City, MO. The price is for regular unleaded only. No gas cans, no RVs.

Posted by Fav trip Independence on Tuesday, June 21, 2022

