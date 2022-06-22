Aging & Style
KCKPD investigating after Tuesday night shooting leaves 1 critically injured

By Zoe Brown
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a Tuesday night shooting that left one person critically injured.

On Wednesday afternoon, the police department said officers went to Ruby Avenue under the 18th Street Expressway Bridge just after 6:30 p.m. after receiving a call about a single-vehicle crash.

When officers arrived, they found a man inside a vehicle who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries and remains in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

No further information is available at this time.

