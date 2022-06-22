KC Current opens $18-million training facility in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Current is opening their $18-million training facility this week.

There was an afternoon of ribbon cutting at the complex, as people who had a hand in bringing it to life described their favorite parts of the state-of-the-art facility.

“It’s so beautiful,” said KC Current Owner Angie Long. “It’s an amazing space to be in and it has a huge impact on the environment. By building this way, we reduce our carbon footprint by two-thirds.”

“Everything was meticulously done,” said KC Current Owner Chris Long. “You’ll see it throughout. It’s just that feeling of being a part of the KC Current family.”

“There’s three tubs in the hydrotherapy room and they can be hot or cold,” said KC Current President Allison Howard. “It’s a spa that’s a sanctuary.” She also said it’s meant for recovery and getting ready for gameday.

“It’s the whole building,” said KC Current General Manager Cami Levin. “It’s what it means for the player and this team. It’s home.”

A couple of days ago, they gave the players a sneak peek of what the facility looks like. KCTV5′s Dani Welniak was told the reaction was overwhelming. There was just a range of emotions, from smiles to laughing to tears, because they knew this is something they’ve worked for their whole lives and can’t quite believe it’s real.

"The $18 million training complex, exclusively privately funded by team owners, was built using a sustainable and holistic approach," the KC Current said. (Duke Loren Photography | Provided to KCTV5 News by the Kansas City Current)

