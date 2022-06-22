Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

KC Current opens $18-million training facility in Riverside

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVERSIDE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Current is opening their $18-million training facility this week.

There was an afternoon of ribbon cutting at the complex, as people who had a hand in bringing it to life described their favorite parts of the state-of-the-art facility.

“It’s so beautiful,” said KC Current Owner Angie Long. “It’s an amazing space to be in and it has a huge impact on the environment. By building this way, we reduce our carbon footprint by two-thirds.”

“Everything was meticulously done,” said KC Current Owner Chris Long. “You’ll see it throughout. It’s just that feeling of being a part of the KC Current family.”

“There’s three tubs in the hydrotherapy room and they can be hot or cold,” said KC Current President Allison Howard. “It’s a spa that’s a sanctuary.” She also said it’s meant for recovery and getting ready for gameday.

“It’s the whole building,” said KC Current General Manager Cami Levin. “It’s what it means for the player and this team. It’s home.”

A couple of days ago, they gave the players a sneak peek of what the facility looks like. KCTV5′s Dani Welniak was told the reaction was overwhelming. There was just a range of emotions, from smiles to laughing to tears, because they knew this is something they’ve worked for their whole lives and can’t quite believe it’s real.

"The $18 million training complex, exclusively privately funded by team owners, was built using...
"The $18 million training complex, exclusively privately funded by team owners, was built using a sustainable and holistic approach," the KC Current said.(Duke Loren Photography | Provided to KCTV5 News by the Kansas City Current)

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A rendering of what the stadium in Berkeley Riverfront will look like. It's expected to open in...
KC Current releases renderings of stadium planned for Berkeley Riverfront
Alena Lee live from Children's Mercy Park, as the KC Current get ready for their home opener on...
Behind the scenes, as KC Current gear up for home opener
We're live with a look inside the KC Current locker room, as the team gears up for their home...
KC Current gear up for their home opener this weekend