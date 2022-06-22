Aging & Style
Kansas Supreme Court: State’s Constitution allows partisan redistricting

The court’s majority said the Kansas Constitution permits legislators to consider partisan factors in redistricting.(KWCH)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ highest court has declared that the state constitution does not prohibit partisan gerrymandering.

The justices split 4-3 Tuesday in explaining their reasons for previously upholding a Republican congressional redistricting law.

The state Supreme Court issued only a brief opinion last month in approving the new congressional map.

The new map makes it harder for Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids to win reelection in her Kansas City-area district.

It also moves the liberal northeast Kansas community of Lawrence into a district with conservative western and central Kansas.

The court’s majority said the Kansas Constitution permits legislators to consider partisan factors in redistricting.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

