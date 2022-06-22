Kansas City announces official July 4th celebration plans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City has shared its official plans for this year’s Independence Day celebration.

The city will join with the National WWI Museum and Memorial, as well as KcRiverFest for the festivities, which in include the largest firework display in the city.

The celebration kicks off at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 2 at the south grounds of the WWI Museum. The fireworks display is set to begin around 9:40 Saturday night. The event is free for the public.

The event will include music entertainment, food, and vendors. Dogs are welcome all day, but may not like the loud fireworks.

To see the full line up, and to learn more about parking and locations, visit the WWI Museum’s website here.

