Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Huge savings on new windows and patio doors!

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Don’t miss Renewal by Andersen’s Windows and Doors Triple Savings Event going on now through June 30th. Save 20% on every window and save 20% on every patio door. Plus, save an extra $500 on your entire project. And get everything with no money down and no interest for 36 months. Call 913-228-3311 to schedule an appointment. Sponsored by Renewal by Andersen.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

When it comes to investing for retirement, do you know what your risk tolerance is? Bill made a...
Managing your financial risk
When it comes to investing for retirement, do you know what your risk tolerance is? Bill made a...
Managing your financial risk
Don’t miss Renewal by Andersen’s Windows and Doors Triple Savings Event going on now through...
Huge savings on new windows and patio doors!
With school out for summer, KCTV5 is sharing ideas to keep the kiddos active and learning....
Summer planner: sticker contest & stuffed animal sleepover