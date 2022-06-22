Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Historical marker erected at former station that housed KC’s first all-Black fire crew

A historical sign was placed at the site of former Fire Station No. 11 just south of the 18th...
A historical sign was placed at the site of former Fire Station No. 11 just south of the 18th and Vine District.(KCFD)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A marker commemorating another chapter in Kansas City’s Black history was unveiled Tuesday.

A historical sign was placed at the site of former Fire Station No. 11 just south of the 18th and Vine District.

The fire station housed the Kansas City Fire Department’s first all-African-American firefighter crew.

Fire Station No. 11 was listed on the Kansas City Register of Historic Places in April 2009.

To read more about Fire Station No. 11, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fireworks, Photo Date: 03/19/2018
Kansas City announces official July 4th celebration plans
Glenn Rucker was sentenced to 20 years for the shooting death of a woman in July 2020.
Man sentenced to 20 years for shooting, killing woman on Red Bridge Road in 2020
Justen Hauk is wanted out of Kansas as a noncompliant registered sex offender.
Crime Stoppers: Justen Hauk
Fawn rescued after falling into Shawnee house window well