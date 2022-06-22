Historical marker erected at former station that housed KC’s first all-Black fire crew

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A marker commemorating another chapter in Kansas City’s Black history was unveiled Tuesday.

A historical sign was placed at the site of former Fire Station No. 11 just south of the 18th and Vine District.

The fire station housed the Kansas City Fire Department’s first all-African-American firefighter crew.

Fire Station No. 11 was listed on the Kansas City Register of Historic Places in April 2009.

