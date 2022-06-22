FORECAST: Fair skies and lower temps into Thursday

Skies are expected to remain fair this evening through most of the overnight as area temperatures fall to near 70 degrees by daybreak. Thursday is expected to stay fair for the most part with only a slim chance for an isolated shower as high temperatures work into the upper 80s which is typical for this time of year. Thursday night into Friday morning will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms into our area the with the odds at 30%. Highs return to the 90s Friday and Saturday before cooler air returns Sunday through the middle of the week.

