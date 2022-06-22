Fawn rescued after falling into Shawnee house window well

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A fawn was rescued Tuesday night after it fell into a window well at a house.

The City of Shawnee said the deer fell into the cavity at a home in the 12800 block of 49th Street. The deer was not injured, but it was unable to get out on its own.

Firefighters were able to use a blanket to pick the fawn up and lift it out of the window well.

Oh deer! (Sorry... had to.)



❤️ Huge thanks to our Shawnee firefighters for rescuing this fawn from a basement window well overnight.



🌧 Although a little wet from the storms, the baby deer was not hurt! pic.twitter.com/XrKza5jrw6 — City of Shawnee, KS (@CityofShawneeKS) June 22, 2022

