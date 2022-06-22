Fawn rescued after falling into Shawnee house window well
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A fawn was rescued Tuesday night after it fell into a window well at a house.
The City of Shawnee said the deer fell into the cavity at a home in the 12800 block of 49th Street. The deer was not injured, but it was unable to get out on its own.
Firefighters were able to use a blanket to pick the fawn up and lift it out of the window well.
