Fawn rescued after falling into Shawnee house window well

Firefighters were able to use a blanket to pick the fawn up and lift it out of the window well.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A fawn was rescued Tuesday night after it fell into a window well at a house.

The City of Shawnee said the deer fell into the cavity at a home in the 12800 block of 49th Street. The deer was not injured, but it was unable to get out on its own.

Firefighters were able to use a blanket to pick the fawn up and lift it out of the window well.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

