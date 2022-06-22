Aging & Style
Engaged couple identified as victims in fatal Overland Park house fire

Johnson County fire investigators continue to work on determining the cause of the fire.
Johnson County fire investigators continue to work on determining the cause of the fire.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The two people who died in a house fire overnight Monday on Westgate Street in Overland Park have been identified.

Tammy Matsuo, 34, and Adam Fetters, 37, were found dead inside the home. A third person who has not been identified was taken to the hospital.

The couple was engaged, the Overland Park Fire Department stated.

Johnson County fire investigators continue to work on determining the cause of the fire.

A GoFundMe to help with funeral costs can be found here.

