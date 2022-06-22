Crime Stoppers: Justen Hauk

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - A Kansas man is wanted for a parole violation related to a child sex crime.

Justen Hauk, 33, is wanted in Kansas for a prole violation warrant for indecent solicitation of a child.

Police say Hauk’s ast known address was near 5th and Greeley in Kansas City, Kansas, but his current whereabouts are unknown. He is a non-compliant registered sex offender in Atchison County, Kansas.

Hauk is described as being 6′0″ tall and weighing 195 pounds. He is a white male with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Hauk’s whereabouts is asked to contact KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

