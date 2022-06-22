Belton man sentenced for illegally possessing guns, drugs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A young man from Belton has been sentenced to nearly seven years in prison for illegally possessing firearms and crack cocaine.

Keylan L. Williams, 19, was sentenced Tuesday to six years and eight months in prison without parole.

In December of 2021, he pleaded guilty to one count of possessing crack cocaine with the intent to distribute and one count of being an unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of firearms.

A search warrant was executed at his residence in February of 2021, as he was the subject of interest in investigations into an aggravated assault and an armed robbery that happened in January of 2021. He had just turned 18 years old a few days before that search warrant was executed.

The authorities found the following:

A loaded Springfield Armory 9mm semi-automatic handgun in the laundry room’s rafters

A loaded Glock .40-caliber semi-automatic handgun in the toilet tank

61 individually-wrapped baggies of crack cocaine in a living room vent

Four magazines of ammunition, also in the living room vent

A backpack in the hall closet with numerous pills, marijuana, ammunition, and a handgun holster inside

2 baggies of marijuana beneath the living room couch

A backpack in an upstairs bedroom with marijuana and more pills inside

4 more magazines and additional ammunition in a basement bedroom

More ammunition and a Sig Sauer magazine beneath the mattress

A factory gun case in the attic’s insulation, which was for a Glock that had been reported stolen, but not the gun itself

A test firing of the Glock that was seized generated a match to a shell casing that was found at the scene of a homicide in Kansas City, Missouri, that happened on Dec. 13, 2020.

Also, the authorities saw pictures of Williams on his Instagram where he had one or two Glocks next to him. One of them had an aftermarket rubber grip pulled onto it, which appeared to be the same one found at his residence. In addition to the guns, the pictures also show him with “a large quantity” of cash.

Note: The U.S. Department of Justice provided the two pictures of Williams that are included in this story. “The attached photos, posted to the defendant’s Instagram account and referenced in this press release, are part of the public court record,” the DOJ said.

