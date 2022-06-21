Aging & Style
Sad news: Jason Sudeikis not coming to Big Slick KC

Big Slick celebrity weekend in Kansas City is coming up in June, with tickets on sale later this week.(KCTV5 News)
By Jackson Hicks
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As Kansas City prepares to host a gaggle of celebrities for Big Slick 2022, the organization announced some sad news for fans.

Due to production changes, Overland Park native Jason Sudeikis will not be attending this year’s event, set to run this weekend in Kansas City. Big Slick shared that he’s currently filming season three of the hit show Ted Lasso.

Big Slick assured fans that the other celebrity hosts and guests are confirmed and will be attending this weekend’s event. To see the full list of names, click here.

