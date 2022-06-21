Sad news: Jason Sudeikis not coming to Big Slick KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As Kansas City prepares to host a gaggle of celebrities for Big Slick 2022, the organization announced some sad news for fans.

Due to production changes, Overland Park native Jason Sudeikis will not be attending this year’s event, set to run this weekend in Kansas City. Big Slick shared that he’s currently filming season three of the hit show Ted Lasso.

— bigslickkc (@BigSlickKC) June 21, 2022

Big Slick assured fans that the other celebrity hosts and guests are confirmed and will be attending this weekend’s event. To see the full list of names, click here.

