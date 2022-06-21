Pet of the Day: Edwin

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Edwin is about 8 to 10 years old, came to us out of Wichita where he was found as a stray.

Due to his age and current injuries, he found himself on death row sadly enough.

He is THE sweetest boy that just loves to be near his human.

He LOVES to go for walks and absolutely loves tennis balls.

For information from Always and Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary, click here.

