Pet of the Day: Darla

Darla.
By KCTV5 Staff
Updated: Jun. 21, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT
Darla is a 7-year-old Redtick Hound that came to Great Plains SPCA after she was found as a stray and rescued by a fire department.

They think she was previously an outdoor dog. She still loves to be outside and go on long walks where she can sniff ‘til her heart is content.

She has gorgeous markings and the most soulful eyes. Her personality can be described as both goofy and laid-back.

You can usually find her napping in a sunny spot or outside on the porch enjoying the weather.

She is house trained, knows commands, and is very easy to care for.

If you are looking for a dog to take long walks with you or go on adventures with, or if you just want a companion to love, Darla is the perfect pup for you!

For more information, visit greatplainsspca.org.

