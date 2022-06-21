‘Look before you lock:’ Local safety advocates demonstrate dangers of hot cars

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Even a few minutes in a hot car can be fatal for a child, and local advocates hope to spread awareness about the danger a car can pose on a hot day.

Amber Rollins, the director of Kids and Car Safety, held a demonstration today at Charlie’s House. She logged a car that had been sitting in the sun, writing down the time every few minutes. On a 90-degree day the temperature had reached nearly 130 degrees in the green Subaru after an hour.

“Five or ten minutes alone in a hot car is not safe,” Rollins said. “We hear these stories on the news every summer. Most people believe it won’t happen to them.”

This summer there have been a number of stories about kids dying or suffering severe injuries from being left in a hot car. Some tragedies have even happened on cooler days. Rollins said her organization has tracked incidents happening on 60-degree days.

“One of the things we really want to encourage parents to do is look before you lock every single time you leave your vehicle,” she said.

Rollins also demonstrated how to safely break a car window to get to a child. She recommended using a small center punch tool, pushing at the corner of the window to crack the glass. She stressed the importance of selecting the door window furthest from the child, and showed how to safely unlock the door, then walk around the vehicle to remove the child.

She said it was important to get the child to air conditioning and medical care as soon as possible.

“There’s a lot of things that happen that are not preventable. But almost all vehicle tragedies are,” she said.

