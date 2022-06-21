Kansas City man sentenced after selling guns and drugs to undercover cops
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man has been sentenced to federal prison after he sold guns and drugs to an undercover police officer.
The Department of Justice announced Tuesday that 24-year-old Paul Ortiz was sentenced to 10 years in prison without parole for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Back in April 2021, Ortiz plead guilty to this charge and admitted he sold a stolen Palmetto PA-15 multi rifle and marijuana to an undercover officer for $1,300 in April 2018.
Ortiz also admitted he sold three other AR-15 style rifles and marijuana to the undercover detective on other occasions. He had previously been convicted for unlawful use of a weapon.
