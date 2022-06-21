Jury finds KC man guilty after gun falls apart during restaurant robbery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A jury has found a 30-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man guilty after his gun fell apart during a robbery at the Church’s Chicken on Blue Ridge Boulevard and DNA from the revolver’s parts was matched to him.

Justin Domonique Davis was found guilty of using a firearm during a crime of violence, and aiding and abetting robbery.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the robbery at Church’s Chicken at 11500 Blue Ridge Blvd. happened on Dec. 12, 2013. Two men went inside that day, pulled out handguns, and demanded money from the employees.

When one of them fired his revolver, it malfunctioned and the firearm fell apart. “Parts of the handgun fell on the floor behind the counter,” the DOJ said. Meanwhile, the second suspect kept his gun pointed at the manager and was still demanding money out of the cash drawer.

After they were given money, they ran away toward the direction they came from and the DOJ said “that happened to be the direction of Davis’ residence.”

Crime scene personnel ended up collecting the parts of the revolver that remained at the restaurant. They were sent for DNA processing and fingerprinting. That DNA was a match to Davis.

On June 11, 2014, Davis was arrested on unrelated municipal charges. At the time of the robbery, he was on probation for an unrelated robbery out of Jackson County, Missouri.

After the evidence was presented in court, the jury deliberated for about three hours before returning a guilty verdict on June 16, 2022.

Under federal statutes, Davis is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison without parole. That goes up to a sentence of life in prison without parole. A sentencing hearing will be set after the U.S. Probation Office finishes a presentence investigation.

Because this is a federal case, Davis’ mugshot is not available.

